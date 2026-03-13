Short Interest in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP) Grows By 93.2%

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:BMVP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 141 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 12th total of 73 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.95.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 7,071.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 87,118 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000.

Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-factor ETF (BMVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MVP index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US large-cap securities, selected by their fundamental and technical characteristics. BMVP was launched on May 1, 2003 and is issued by Invesco.

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