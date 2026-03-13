Short Interest in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Grows By 94.5%

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 218,818 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the February 12th total of 112,511 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 213,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Global X MLP ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X MLP ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

