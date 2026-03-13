Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Increases By 92.8%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,745 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 12th total of 11,280 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EFR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 308,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,829. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust achieves its objectives by investing predominately in senior floating-rate loans—also known as bank loans—issued by corporate borrowers. These floating-rate instruments typically carry interest rates that reset periodically, offering investors a degree of protection against rising rate environments.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which employs fundamental credit research and active trading strategies to identify and manage risk.

