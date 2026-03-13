Short Interest in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Grows By 103.0%

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 542,072 shares, a growth of 103.0% from the February 12th total of 267,007 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,509,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,509,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,512. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.