Short Interest in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Drops By 64.0%

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 190,695 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 12th total of 530,108 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

AVES stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,585,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 116,466 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 800,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,475,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 415,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 378,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 218,989 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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