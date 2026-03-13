Short Interest in AleAnna Inc – Warrants (NASDAQ:ANNAW) Grows By 124.6%

AleAnna Inc – Warrants (NASDAQ:ANNAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,830 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the February 12th total of 4,376 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
AleAnna Inc – Warrants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANNAW opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. AleAnna Inc – Warrants has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.56.
In August 2021, AleAnna completed its initial public offering and began trading its units on the Nasdaq.
