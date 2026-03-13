Short Interest in AleAnna Inc – Warrants (NASDAQ:ANNAW) Grows By 124.6%

AleAnna Inc – Warrants (NASDAQ:ANNAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,830 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the February 12th total of 4,376 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AleAnna Inc – Warrants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANNAW opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. AleAnna Inc – Warrants has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

AleAnna Inc is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANNA, with its warrants trading under ANNAW. The company was formed as a blank check vehicle for the purpose of identifying and acquiring one or more businesses. AleAnna’s corporate structure allows it to operate without engaging in commercial business activities until a target is selected and a definitive acquisition agreement is executed.

In August 2021, AleAnna completed its initial public offering and began trading its units on the Nasdaq.

