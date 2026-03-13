Short Interest in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rises By 76.5%

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 71,675 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the February 12th total of 40,608 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of ADTX stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11,679.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $260,100.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aditxt in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Aditxt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aditxt, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of natural antimicrobial peptides and microbiome-based detection technologies. Leveraging proprietary peptide libraries, the company aims to provide novel solutions for infection prevention and control across healthcare, food safety, animal health and agricultural markets. Aditxt’s approach centers on harnessing peptides that can disrupt microbial cell membranes without promoting resistance, addressing a growing need for alternatives to traditional antibiotics and chemical disinfectants.

The company’s product offerings include contract-based microbial detection and identification services, designed to help hospitals, food processors and other regulated industries monitor contamination levels and validate hygiene protocols.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.