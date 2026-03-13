Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545,051 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 2.04% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $25,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,120,000. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 6,975,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,186 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,716.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,976,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 128.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,754,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,687,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.52 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

Featured Articles

