Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Stock Holdings Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,920 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 584,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,219,000 after buying an additional 243,161 shares during the period. Maestria Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 36.6% during the third quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 372,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 99,723 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 56.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

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Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,163. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price objective on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

View Our Latest Report on FOUR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 43,827 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $2,005,085.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,410,727 shares in the company, valued at $64,540,760.25. This trade represents a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 385,757 shares of company stock worth $17,666,153. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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