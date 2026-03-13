Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) Announces Earnings Results

Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Shawbrook Group’s conference call:

Strong results: Shawbrook reported underlying profit before tax up 16% to £340.5m, underlying RoTE of 17.2%, organic net loans up 16% to £19.2bn and a reduced cost‑to‑income ratio of 39%, highlighting material operating leverage.

LON SHAW opened at GBX 375.78 on Friday. Shawbrook Group has a 12-month low of GBX 358 and a 12-month high of GBX 519. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shawbrook Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Positive Sentiment: FY profits rose and management backed its medium‑term guidance — Shawbrook reported an increase in full‑year profits and reiterated its medium‑term targets, signalling confidence in earnings momentum and capital/returns plans. Article Title

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance. The Business Finance segment includes propositions, such as the Regional Business Centers that provide finance solutions; Structured Finance proposition, which consists of lending to small and medium enterprise (SME) finance companies, and Specialist Sectors proposition, which consists of leasing and hire purchase finance solutions.

