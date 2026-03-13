Seven Mile Advisory Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 228,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 2.2% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

VGIT opened at $59.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1746 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

