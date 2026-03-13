Seven Mile Advisory Makes New $5.94 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory owned 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.