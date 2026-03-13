Seven Mile Advisory Invests $8.06 Million in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,000. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory owned about 0.63% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JSI. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,028,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after buying an additional 222,997 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after buying an additional 382,329 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 803,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JSI opened at $51.85 on Friday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.