Seven Mile Advisory Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $12,542,769.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock valued at $155,508,157 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

AVGO opened at $335.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.24 and its 200-day moving average is $344.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

