Seven Mile Advisory Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7,869.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $208.20. The stock has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

