ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at TD Cowen

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.88% from the company’s previous close.
TTAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTAN
ServiceTitan Stock Down 7.5%
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The firm had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan
In related news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $1,685,014.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
More ServiceTitan News
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 top-line and adjusted EPS beat — ServiceTitan reported revenue of roughly $254M (+21.4% YoY) and an adjusted EPS print that topped consensus, signalling continued demand and revenue growth. Zacks: Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger cash generation and gross margin expansion — Operating cash flow improved materially year-over-year and gross profit grew, which supports runway and reinvestment despite GAAP losses. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls on Q4 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance roughly in line to slightly above Street — Management updated FY‑2027 and Q1‑2027 revenue guidance at about $1.1B (FY) and ~$255–257M (Q1), which is generally in line with consensus and signals stable near‑term revenue outlook. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results
- Positive Sentiment: Product/enterprise momentum and strategic hires — A customer case study (Vertex) highlights enterprise adoption, and ServiceTitan named Abhishek Mathur as Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI-first product strategy. Both support long-term TAM expansion. GlobeNewswire: CTO Appointment GlobeNewswire: Vertex Case Study
- Neutral Sentiment: Market interest — Large block call-option activity was reported ahead of/post earnings, indicating speculative/hedged bullish positioning by some traders but not necessarily long-term conviction. American Banking News: Call Options Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcript available — Investors can review the earnings slide deck and the full call transcript for management commentary on margins, AI initiatives, and capital allocation. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2026 Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability and EPS confusion — While adjusted EPS beat, GAAP results showed continued net/operating losses (and a negative diluted EPS figure in some reports), creating uncertainty over the path to sustained profitability; that contributed to selling pressure. QuiverQuant: GAAP Losses Noted
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and positioning — Significant insider sales were reported (executives and early investors selling shares), which can pressure sentiment even if sales are for diversification/liquidity reasons. QuiverQuant: Insider Trading Activity
- Negative Sentiment: Price target cut by BTIG — BTIG lowered its target (from $130 to $105) while keeping a buy rating; a visible analyst cut can trigger near-term weakness despite other buy ratings and a $125 median target among analysts. Benzinga: BTIG Lowers Price Target
About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.
At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceTitan
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.