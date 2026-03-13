ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at TD Cowen

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.88% from the company’s previous close.

TTAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, December 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

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ServiceTitan Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of TTAN traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. 881,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,376. ServiceTitan has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of -0.72.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The firm had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In related news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 32,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $1,685,014.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,383. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTAN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

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About ServiceTitan

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ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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