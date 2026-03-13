Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 6,069 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $11,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 265,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.90. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Austin Aerts sold 1,019 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $2,078.76.

On Monday, March 9th, Austin Aerts sold 674 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $1,321.04.

Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 114,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $76.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sera Prognostics by 73.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SERA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sera Prognostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Sera Prognostics, Inc is a precision medicine company focused on improving pregnancy outcomes through proteomic testing. The company’s flagship product, the PreTRM™ test, is a blood-based assay designed to assess a woman’s risk of delivering prematurely by measuring specific protein biomarkers in maternal serum. By identifying patients at elevated risk for spontaneous preterm birth, Sera Prognostics aims to enable earlier interventions and tailored care plans that can reduce the incidence of neonatal complications associated with early delivery.

Since its founding in 2014 and subsequent initial public offering in 2020, Sera Prognostics has worked closely with clinical research networks and obstetric care providers across the United States to validate the clinical performance of its PreTRM test.

