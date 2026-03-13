SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group cut shares of SentinelOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.93. 6,353,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $165,583.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,372 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,493.04. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 560,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,307,928.98. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,104,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after buying an additional 853,508 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,399,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after buying an additional 437,724 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. M & L Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in SentinelOne by 30.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,528,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after acquiring an additional 828,727 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SentinelOne Company Profile

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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