Sensible Money LLC Purchases 71,892 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Sensible Money LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Sensible Money LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 354,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,553,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 63,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $35.79. 44,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.