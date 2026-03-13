Sensible Money LLC Has $76.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,191 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 25.9% of Sensible Money LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $76,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,343,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,612,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,038,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,049 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,363,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,581,000 after buying an additional 979,595 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,503,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,873,000 after buying an additional 791,685 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

DFAC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 119,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,136. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

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