Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $251,163.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,180.80. The trade was a 18.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $451,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,304.82. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 427,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,926. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.48%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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