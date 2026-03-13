Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 147.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,903,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,429,000 after purchasing an additional 327,154 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 203,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,993,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,234. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Argus upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $451,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,304.82. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 2,692 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $251,163.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,180.80. This trade represents a 18.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.