Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51,742 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Netflix worth $683,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,536,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,379,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,394,583,000 after acquiring an additional 381,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 34.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,702,838,000 after acquiring an additional 367,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,604 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,777,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $398.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

