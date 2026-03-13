Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,359 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of Digital Realty Trust worth $246,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. HSBC set a $193.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.96.

DLR opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average of $166.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

