Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 240,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $148,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Up 0.7%

T opened at $27.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

