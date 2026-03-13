Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Amphenol worth $304,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $131.41 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

