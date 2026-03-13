Sei Investments Co. Has $499.66 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,692,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,563 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $499,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $109.00.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

