Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,704,534 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF $SEIV

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,098,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,704,534 shares during the quarter. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 86.28% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $587,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $535,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

Shares of SEIV stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

