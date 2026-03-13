Sean Duffy Sells 4,063 Shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Stock

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Duffy sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $58,263.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,355.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Omada Health Stock Up 2.0%

OMDA stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.06 million and a P/E ratio of -82.47. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omada Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMDA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omada Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

