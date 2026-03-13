Sean Duffy Sells 4,063 Shares of Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Stock

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Duffy sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $58,263.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,355.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Omada Health Stock Up 2.0%
OMDA stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.06 million and a P/E ratio of -82.47. Omada Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.
Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Omada Health
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omada Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMDA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Omada Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omada Health during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
About Omada Health
Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.
In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omada Health
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Omada Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omada Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.