SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.09. 10,901,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,363,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.75, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.92 and a 200-day moving average of $424.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: China sales rebound — Multiple reports show China-made Tesla deliveries surged (35%–90% YoY in recent early‑2026 data), supporting near-term revenue recovery in Tesla’s largest market. China sales climb

China sales rebound — Multiple reports show China-made Tesla deliveries surged (35%–90% YoY in recent early‑2026 data), supporting near-term revenue recovery in Tesla’s largest market. Positive Sentiment: UK energy expansion — Tesla Energy Ventures received Ofgem approval to sell electricity in Great Britain, opening a new regulated revenue stream beyond vehicles. Ofgem approval

UK energy expansion — Tesla Energy Ventures received Ofgem approval to sell electricity in Great Britain, opening a new regulated revenue stream beyond vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Macrohard / software upside — Elon Musk unveiled “Macrohard” / Digital Optimus (Tesla + xAI) as an agentic AI layer that could monetize software, services and autonomous operations if executed. This is being pitched as a multi-year re‑rating catalyst. Macrohard article

Macrohard / software upside — Elon Musk unveiled “Macrohard” / Digital Optimus (Tesla + xAI) as an agentic AI layer that could monetize software, services and autonomous operations if executed. This is being pitched as a multi-year re‑rating catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Optimism on robotics/robotaxis — New Optimus demos and Cybercab prototypes (steering‑wheel‑less interiors) keep the long‑term narrative alive, but regulators and ramp timing remain uncertain. Cybercab spotted

Optimism on robotics/robotaxis — New Optimus demos and Cybercab prototypes (steering‑wheel‑less interiors) keep the long‑term narrative alive, but regulators and ramp timing remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic asset moves — Tesla secured FTC approval to swap xAI holdings for a small SpaceX stake ahead of a potential SpaceX IPO; this rearranges exposure inside Musk’s ecosystem but doesn’t move core EV unit cash flows today. xAI swap

Strategic asset moves — Tesla secured FTC approval to swap xAI holdings for a small SpaceX stake ahead of a potential SpaceX IPO; this rearranges exposure inside Musk’s ecosystem but doesn’t move core EV unit cash flows today. Negative Sentiment: EV delivery risk and analyst caution — Several outlets report Wall Street has cut delivery forecasts and warns deliveries could decline again, pressuring near‑term revenue and margins. Delivery slide

EV delivery risk and analyst caution — Several outlets report Wall Street has cut delivery forecasts and warns deliveries could decline again, pressuring near‑term revenue and margins. Negative Sentiment: FSD safety deterioration — An analyst flagged sharply worse FSD disengagement metrics after recent software updates, raising regulatory and liability concerns that could hurt Full Self‑Driving adoption and monetization. FSD safety metrics

FSD safety deterioration — An analyst flagged sharply worse FSD disengagement metrics after recent software updates, raising regulatory and liability concerns that could hurt Full Self‑Driving adoption and monetization. Negative Sentiment: Operational and sentiment cracks — UK monthly sales reports show steep local declines (e.g., ~45% YoY in Feb), social retail bearishness (Reddit sentiment weak), executive departures and a recent FSD lawsuit add to execution uncertainty. UK sales drop

Operational and sentiment cracks — UK monthly sales reports show steep local declines (e.g., ~45% YoY in Feb), social retail bearishness (Reddit sentiment weak), executive departures and a recent FSD lawsuit add to execution uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Market focus shifting from cars to tech risk — Several pieces note investors now price TSLA more like an AI/robotics platform than a pure automaker; if execution on Macrohard/robotaxis lags, the valuation premium is vulnerable. Narrative shift

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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