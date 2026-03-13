SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,294 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,944,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,206,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,518,242. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. China Renaissance began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,584,408 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.