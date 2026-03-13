SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.19. 1,541,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,940,439. The stock has a market cap of $269.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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