SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $695.15. 180,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $692.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.12. The firm has a market cap of $323.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

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Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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