Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,474,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Sandisk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $618.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.36. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion and a PE ratio of -81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $725.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

