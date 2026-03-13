Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,474,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Sandisk at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Sandisk Stock Down 5.6%
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.
Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI-driven NAND demand and pricing momentum are lifting Sandisk’s outlook — industry reports and analyst commentary point to tightening NAND supply and sharp near-term price gains, which support higher margins and cash generation for pure-play NAND suppliers like SNDK. Sandisk Surges on AI Storage Demand: Is the Rally Already Priced In?
- Positive Sentiment: Product roadmap and data center wins — Gen5 TLC and BiCS8 TLC/QLC pipeline progress (including a second hyperscaler nod for Gen5) reinforce expectations for a higher-margin data center SSD mix over coming quarters. These technology wins support revenue leverage if adoption continues. Gen5 TLC, BiCS8 Pipeline Power Sandisk’s Data Center Growth Ambitions
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnership activity — SanDisk joining SK Hynix collaboration to develop high‑bandwidth flash for AI signals deeper industry alignment on AI-optimized NAND, which can expand addressable market for SanDisk’s AI/data-center solutions. Sandisk Joins SK Hynix To Shape High Bandwidth Flash For AI
- Neutral Sentiment: New leveraged ETF listings include SNDK — 2x leveraged ETFs that reference SanDisk can increase trading volume and intraday volatility (both amplifying rallies and pullbacks) but don’t change fundamentals. Nvidia isn’t alone: SanDisk, Pan American Silver now have 2X leveraged ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation/transcript — Recent Cantor conference remarks provide more color on execution and guidance; useful for conviction but not an immediate catalyst unless guidance changes materially. SanDisk Presents at 2026 Cantor Conference Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and “rally already priced in” debate — some analysts warn the stock’s rapid run-up and high multiples raise timing risk; investors may be booking gains or waiting for confirmation that pricing/margins will sustain. Sandisk Surges on AI Storage Demand: Is the Rally Already Priced In?
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional/insider selling and secondary share dynamics — recent filings and reporting show notable institutional reductions and insider sales; combined with a priced secondary by Western Digital (SanDisk not selling), this can create perceived supply overhang and weigh on the stock near-term. SanDisk gains as investors stay bullish on AI-driven NAND pricing momentum
Sandisk Company Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
