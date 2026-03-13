Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 53,921 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,921 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 317,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 239,458 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chunghwa Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CHT stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.