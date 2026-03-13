Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,470 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,092.84. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,366,997. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $302.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.43 and a one year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

