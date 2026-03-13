Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 48,103 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of Mirion Technologies worth $26,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 7.2%

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $20.06 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIR. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

