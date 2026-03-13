Schroder Investment Management Group Has $28.89 Million Stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 257,711 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.75% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This represents a 93.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

NYSE:HASI opened at $35.72 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 46.08% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $114.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

