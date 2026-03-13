Schroder Investment Management Group Has $27.81 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,903 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.51% of iRhythm Technologies worth $27,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.52 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.27. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $208.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore raised iRhythm Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $570,787.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,584.16. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $517,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,675.70. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 94,509 shares of company stock worth $12,734,195 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.