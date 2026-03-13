Schroder Investment Management Group Has $25.78 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,113 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.43% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,305,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $59,755,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,055,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,902,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.15 and a beta of 0.72.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading provider of digital solutions and data analytics to the property and casualty insurance, automotive repair, and connected vehicle markets. The company’s core offerings are designed to improve the efficiency, accuracy, and transparency of collision repair and claims processes. By leveraging advanced machine learning, computer vision, and telematics, CCC enables insurers, repair shops, and vehicle owners to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and reduce cycle times.

The company’s flagship platform, CCC ONE®, integrates estimating, repair management, parts sourcing, supplier collaboration, and digital transaction workflows into a single, cloud-based environment.

