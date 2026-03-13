Schroder Investment Management Group Has $22.19 Million Stock Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of Popular worth $22,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 2,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 262.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 84.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 63.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Popular by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Popular from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Popular from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,360 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $312,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,992.50. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro M. Sanchez sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $204,373.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,002.75. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $130.87 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $149.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.36. Popular had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 18.75%.The company had revenue of $806.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.