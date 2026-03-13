Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Alliant Energy worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

RBC Capital initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating and an $82 price target, signaling institutional conviction and providing upside vs. current levels.

Zacks Research raised several near-term quarterly estimates (notably Q2 2026 and Q3 2026, and Q2 2027), suggesting some upward momentum in expected utility earnings for specific quarters; these upward tweaks can support sentiment for the stock.

Travero, an Alliant Energy subsidiary, sold Logistics Park Dubuque to LOGISTEC; such a divestiture can free capital or reduce non-core exposure and is a tidy corporate-action positive.

Zacks issued longer-term FY2028 estimates (FY2028 EPS view at $3.94) — useful for modeling but further out and less likely to move near-term price materially.

Public short-interest notices show anomalous "0" and NaN values for March filings, indicating the published short-interest data is noisy/unreliable this cycle and not a meaningful signal of bearish positioning.

Zacks reduced several near-term and full-year estimates (Q4 2026 cut from $0.70 to $0.60, Q1 2026 trimmed, Q1 2027 and parts of 2027 also nudged lower, and FY2026 slightly lowered), signaling some moderation in expected near-term earnings that could weigh on guidance-driven expectations.

Additional media coverage highlighting the new "outperform" starts points to growing analyst attention on Iowa's regulatory construct as supportive for returns—an incremental positive for sentiment.

Shares of LNT opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.94%.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

