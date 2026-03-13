Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 6,986 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 78,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,238.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 14,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,129,735.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,276. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,506. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $78.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

