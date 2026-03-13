Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 49,053 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $44.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

NYSE CNP opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

