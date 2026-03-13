Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 34,324 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,082 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $250,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,277.54. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $168,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,073.67. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,138. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

