Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 28,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $22,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

