Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 241,243 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,243 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHI. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $14,948,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,306,000.

MCHI stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets. Securities are weighted based on the total market value of their shares so that securities with higher total market values generally have a higher representation in the index.

