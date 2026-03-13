Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 132,016 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 12th total of 83,252 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

Scatec ASA stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

About Scatec ASA

(Get Free Report)

Scatec ASA is a Norway-based renewable energy company that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale power plants worldwide. Founded in 2007 as Scatec Solar ASA, the company has broadened its portfolio beyond photovoltaic projects to include hydropower, onshore wind and energy storage solutions. Through end-to-end capabilities in project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as long-term operation and maintenance (O&M) services, Scatec delivers clean energy assets under fixed-price power purchase agreements (PPAs).

With a strategic focus on emerging and frontier markets, Scatec designs and executes projects across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.