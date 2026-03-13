Scarlett May Sells 5,206 Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) EVP Scarlett May sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $327,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,759.25. This represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $961.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 973.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

