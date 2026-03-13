Savannah Brickner Buys 38,544 Shares of E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Savannah Brickner bought 38,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $170,749.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 38,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,749.92. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Savannah Brickner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Savannah Brickner bought 27,682 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,060.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $361.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.54. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 4.69%.The firm had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider buying — Multiple major shareholders and directors (including Samantha Brickner, Ellen B. Granado, Austin Heidt, Mary Peirce and Raymundo H. Jr. Granado) reported purchases in early March, signaling owner confidence and reducing perceived near‑term sell pressure. Read More.

Large, concentrated insider buying — Multiple major shareholders and directors (including Samantha Brickner, Ellen B. Granado, Austin Heidt, Mary Peirce and Raymundo H. Jr. Granado) reported purchases in early March, signaling owner confidence and reducing perceived near‑term sell pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage/attention from third parties — Media reports highlight a flurry of insider accumulation (which can attract momentum buyers and short‑covering). Read More.

Additional coverage/attention from third parties — Media reports highlight a flurry of insider accumulation (which can attract momentum buyers and short‑covering). Read More. Positive Sentiment: New programming distribution could boost revenue — Scripps’ ION will nationally televise the PWHL game (Mar. 28), which may lift ad and affiliate revenue if viewership/monetization follow. Read More.

New programming distribution could boost revenue — Scripps’ ION will nationally televise the PWHL game (Mar. 28), which may lift ad and affiliate revenue if viewership/monetization follow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets imply upside — Broker average target (~$6.95) sits materially above current levels, giving a valuation cushion if operational metrics improve. Read More.

Analyst targets imply upside — Broker average target (~$6.95) sits materially above current levels, giving a valuation cushion if operational metrics improve. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~68%) — Institutional positions can amplify moves (both up and down) but are not an immediate directional catalyst by themselves.

High institutional ownership (~68%) — Institutional positions can amplify moves (both up and down) but are not an immediate directional catalyst by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting unclear — Published short data in available feeds is inconsistent/zero; short‑squeeze risk is indeterminate until exchange‑confirmed figures are released.

Short‑interest reporting unclear — Published short data in available feeds is inconsistent/zero; short‑squeeze risk is indeterminate until exchange‑confirmed figures are released. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term fundamentals remain weak — Scripps missed Q4 EPS (reported ($0.06) vs. $0.46 expected) and carries a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (~3.1), which constrains upside unless margins and cash flow improve materially.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 67.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.95.

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

